Dallas police officer given full honors 25 years after his death

A Dallas police officer is finally given full honors 25 years after his death.

Sergeant Claude C.W. Standridge was celebrated for his service. He was shot in the line of duty in 1972. Only now has his death been linked to his injuries and declared line-of-duty death.

As far as anybody can remember, it’s the first time in the history of the Dallas Police Department that an officer has been celebrated with full honors posthumously 25 years after his death.

"I know how much my dad loved being a Dallas policeman and how much it meant to him to do that job. And when he couldn't, I know he was devastated," said his daughter, Kim Black.

Standridge joined the department in 1954. In 1972, he was shot in the face, neck and stomach during a traffic stop. He returned to work 18 more years but suffered multiple setbacks and surgeries, retiring on disability in 1990.

Standridge died in 1998.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia declared his death line of duty 51 years after he was shot.

"He would not recover from his final surgery more than 25 years after the shooting. We added his name to the Dallas Police Memorial this year 25 years since his death," he said.

Standridge supervised Eugene Ridinger.

"He was a very funny man, but he was a straightforward man. He was a good supervisor, and we loved being around him," he said.

Standridge’s daughter and son-in-law Matt Baren never stopped fighting for his death to be categorized in the line of duty and for full honors to be granted.

"It's meant a great deal to Kim to get to this point and to receive this acknowledgment, and we just truly appreciate it," Baren said.

"My heart is filled. I'm very honored by everything," Black said. "And I can feel my dad feeling it, too."