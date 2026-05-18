Dallas police officer, driver hospitalized after patrol car flips in crash

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The Brief A Dallas police patrol car overturned Saturday afternoon following a collision with another vehicle at a North Dallas intersection. Both the responding officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. at Arapaho and Hillcrest roads; police have not released the identities of those involved as the investigation continues.



A Dallas police car overturned Saturday afternoon after another vehicle collided with the patrol car, according to officials.

What we know:

Dallas police officers responded to an assist call at the intersection of Arapaho and Hillcrest roads at approximately 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that a driver struck the squad car at the intersection. Both the officer and the other driver were transported to local hospitals, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Information regarding what caused the crash remains limited. Police have not released the identities of either individual hospitalized.