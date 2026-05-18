Dallas police officer, driver hospitalized after patrol car flips in crash
DALLAS - A Dallas police car overturned Saturday afternoon after another vehicle collided with the patrol car, according to officials.
What we know:
Dallas police officers responded to an assist call at the intersection of Arapaho and Hillcrest roads at approximately 12:20 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators determined that a driver struck the squad car at the intersection. Both the officer and the other driver were transported to local hospitals, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Information regarding what caused the crash remains limited. Police have not released the identities of either individual hospitalized.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.