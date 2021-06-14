Dallas police officer arrested for child sex assault

article

A Dallas police officer is now behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The Dallas Police Department said Officer Tyrone Williams Jr. was arrested Monday and then booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

The department did not release any details about the case or the victim.

Williams has been with DPD since March of 2009 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

He’s currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.