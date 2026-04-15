Dallas police officer arrested for evading arrest in prostitution case

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The Brief Dallas Sr. Cpl. Joshua Gonzalez turned himself in on Tuesday on charges of evading arrest. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gonzalez was the driver of a vehicle that sped away as officers witnessed the suspected solicitation of a prostitute. Gonzalez has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.



A Dallas police officer was arrested recently for evading arrest in a case involving the solicitation of a prostitute.

What we know:

Sr. Cpl. Joshua Gonzalez turned himself in to the Dallas County jail on Tuesday to face charges.

Gonzalez has been with the Dallas Police Department since August 2010 and is part of the Criminal Intelligence Division.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the alleged crime happened near Harry Hines Boulevard this past October.

Dallas police officers in a marked patrol unit spotted a black Ford Fusion on the side of the road with two females who appeared to be prostitutes. As the officers approached, the vehicle sped off.

The officers followed the vehicle for about 15 minutes with lights and sirens on before deciding to "let'em go," according to the affidavit. They shared the vehicle's license plate information with investigators.

Investigators later learned that the vehicle was registered to the city of Dallas and assigned to the police department's Criminal Intelligence Division. Video cameras, police fleet records, cellphone records, and witness statements helped police identify Gonzalez as the driver.

Police believe he "intentionally and knowingly evaded detention with a motor vehicle when he immediately fled from Dallas police officers who attempted to conduct a lawful traffic stop," the affidavit states.

What's next:

Gonzalez was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.