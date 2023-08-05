Expand / Collapse search
Dallas police investigating woman's deadly shooting in Far Northeast Dallas

Far Northeast Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police have opened an investigation into a shooting early Saturday morning that killed a woman in Far Northeast Dallas.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Leisure Drive, near Forest Lane, at around 5:45 a.m.

A woman was found with a gun shot wound at the apartments.

The woman was later declared dead.

Police have not released the woman's name or if they are looking for anyone in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police.