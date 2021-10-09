Dallas police investigating fatal shooting of 30-year-old man outside car wash

article

Dallas police are searching for the shooter who killed a 30-year-old man early Saturday morning outside a Pleasant Grove car wash.

Police got a call just before 4:30 a.m. after shots rang out in the 8800 block of Lake June Road, near Buckner Boulevard.

Witnesses said a fight broke out at a car wash, and a man pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Responding officers found Gregorio Romero with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dallas police said the shooter was driving a black 2007 Chevy Corvette with two chrome rims.

The motive is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or email david.grubbs@dallascityhall.com.