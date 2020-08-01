Dallas police investigating after man found fatally shot outside apartment complex

article

Dallas police are investigating after finding a man who was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Northeast Dallas Saturday morning.

Officers were called out just after 7 a.m. for a welfare check in the 8300 block of Park Lane, near I-75.

That is when they found the victim, who has not yet been identified.

The victim had a single gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released, and police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Dallas PD Detective Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624, or email him at e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.