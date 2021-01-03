Dallas police investigating after man found fatally shot in crashed vehicle

article

One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Central Oak Cliff.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m., off the Great Trinity Forest Service Road.

Dallas police said a passerby found a car crashed into a fence in a grassy area.

The car was riddled with bullets.

Responding officers found 27-year-old Lawrence Ikem Eshad Baker dead inside the vehicle.

Police believe the car was being followed and shot at.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police are continuing to investigate.