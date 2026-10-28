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Dallas police investigating after man found dead with chest injury

By
FOX 4
Dallas
Published October 28, 2026 8:57 AM CDT
Published October 28, 2026 8:57 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    •  44-year-old Ryan Rennier was found dead Tuesday morning. 
    • Police say Rennier had a single chest injury.
    • Police have not provided details about the nature of the call or whether they have identified any suspects.

DALLAS - A Dallas man was found dead with a chest injury Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a call near the 900 block of East Colorado Boulevard around 7:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Officers found 44-year-old Ryan Rennier unresponsive with an injury to his chest, police said. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

What we don't know:

Police did not elaborate on the chest injury. 

Police have not provided details about the nature of the call or whether they have identified any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. D. Mendoza, #11055, at 214-671-4191. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department. 

DallasTexasCrime and Public Safety