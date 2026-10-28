Dallas police investigating after man found dead with chest injury
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DALLAS - A Dallas man was found dead with a chest injury Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a call near the 900 block of East Colorado Boulevard around 7:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Officers found 44-year-old Ryan Rennier unresponsive with an injury to his chest, police said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.
What we don't know:
Police did not elaborate on the chest injury.
Police have not provided details about the nature of the call or whether they have identified any suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. D. Mendoza, #11055, at 214-671-4191.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.