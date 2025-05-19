Dallas police investigate deadly stabbing, victim identified

article

Dallas Police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Sunday night in the 100 block of East Overton Road.

Deadly Stabbing

What we know:

Dallas Police were called to the area around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators learned 34-year-old Draylon Martin had been stabbed. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Martin to the hospital where he died.

Police believe the suspect is 18-year-old John Carranza.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the deadly stabbing have not been released.

As of the last check, Carranza was not booked into the Dallas County Jail. It is not clear if Carranza was arrested in the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Castillo, #9540, at 214-671-4739 or joann.castillo@dallaspolice.gov.