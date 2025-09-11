Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police identify victim in Northeast Dallas homicide

By
Published  September 11, 2025 10:02am CDT
Northeast Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 7100 block of Holly Hill Drive in Dallas.
    • The victim was identified as 60-year-old Shannon Rodriguez.
    • The Dallas Police Department is currently investigating and has not yet identified a suspect.

DALLAS - Dallas Police have released the identity of the person killed in a shooting on Wednesday morning in Northeast Dallas.

Northeast Dallas Homicide

What we know:

According to investigators, officers were called to the 7100 block of Holly Hill Drive around 9:15 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 60-year-old Shannon Rodriguez was shot by an unknown suspect.

Featured

Dallas beheading: Victim identified, suspect charged with capital murder
article

Dallas beheading: Victim identified, suspect charged with capital murder

The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect cut the victim with an edged weapon several times. Reports from the scene suggest the victim was beheaded.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Rodriguez to the hospital where he died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Fernando Garcia, #10908, at 214-793-7367 or Fernando.garcia1@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

Northeast DallasCrime and Public Safety