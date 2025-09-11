Dallas Police identify victim in Northeast Dallas homicide
DALLAS - Dallas Police have released the identity of the person killed in a shooting on Wednesday morning in Northeast Dallas.
What we know:
According to investigators, officers were called to the 7100 block of Holly Hill Drive around 9:15 a.m.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 60-year-old Shannon Rodriguez was shot by an unknown suspect.
Dallas Fire-Rescue took Rodriguez to the hospital where he died.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Fernando Garcia, #10908, at 214-793-7367 or Fernando.garcia1@dallaspolice.gov.
