Dallas Police identify victim in Northeast Dallas homicide

Dallas Police have released the identity of the person killed in a shooting on Wednesday morning in Northeast Dallas.

Northeast Dallas Homicide

What we know:

According to investigators, officers were called to the 7100 block of Holly Hill Drive around 9:15 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 60-year-old Shannon Rodriguez was shot by an unknown suspect.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Rodriguez to the hospital where he died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Fernando Garcia, #10908, at 214-793-7367 or Fernando.garcia1@dallaspolice.gov.