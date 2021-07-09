Dallas police hiring more 911 call takers due to staffing shortage
DALLAS - Dallas police hope to hire more 911 call takers to help improve response times.
There’s a hiring event happening Friday at the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters.
Full-time 911 call takers earn between $33,000 and nearly $41,000 a year.
They are also eligible for first responder bonuses and incentive pay, including a $3,000 bonus after completing training.
To learn more about the job and see requirements and qualifications, applicants should visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dallas/jobs/3132850/911-call-taker-trainee-dallas-hiring-event.
Last month, police blamed a staffing shortage at the call center for delayed response times.
Advertisement
In some cases, it took officers more than two hours to respond to lower priority calls.