Dallas police following stolen ambulance

Police are following a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance that was reportedly stolen.

Video from SKY 4 showed the ambulance speeding on northbound Interstate 635 near the Dallas and Mesquite border.

Dallas police said the vehicle was reported stolen from a fire station.

They called it an active situation but would not call it a chase.

The department has a policy against chases unless they involve violent offenders.

