Dallas police following stolen ambulance
DALLAS - Police are following a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance that was reportedly stolen.
Video from SKY 4 showed the ambulance speeding on northbound Interstate 635 near the Dallas and Mesquite border.
Dallas police said the vehicle was reported stolen from a fire station.
They called it an active situation but would not call it a chase.
The department has a policy against chases unless they involve violent offenders.
FOX 4 will continue to update this story.