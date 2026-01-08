Dallas police chief fires back against Gov. Abbott's bash on downtown safety

The Brief Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux pushed back after Gov. Abbott blamed city leaders for safety issues downtown. Comeaux cited faster response times and nearly 200 arrests in the central business district in 2025. Downtown safety, homelessness, and vacancies remain debated as Dallas faces criticism over AT&T’s move.



Days after the governor blamed Dallas city leaders for losing AT&T to Plano, the Dallas police chief is firing back.

He released a statement touting arrest numbers and response times in Downtown Dallas.

Downtown Dallas safety

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux

According to police:

Less than nine months into his role as Dallas police chief, Daniel Comeaux cited making 196 arrests in the Central Business District in 2025.

He also said priority one response times average two minutes.

The chief said, "Our officers are delivering results across Dallas. Downtown is benefiting from dedicated patrols and proactive work, while every neighborhood remains a priority."

Comeaux says soon after becoming chief he created a dedicated patrol division to focus on Downtown.

He said a mounted unit, bike officers, and foot patrols are contributing to a reduction in crime.

In a statement, Comeaux said downtown patrol divisions are working "tirelessly." Comeaux declined to answer questions about safety in Downtown Dallas on camera.

Abbott bashes Dallas safety

The other side:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave a statement recently saying Downtown Dallas' safety has gotten worse.

"Dallas is bearing the brunt or burden of their failure to have fully staffed law enforcement, their failure to contain a homeless problem," Abbott said previously.

The governor blamed Dallas leaders for losing telecommunication giant AT&T's global headquarters to Plano.

"Local leaders, it’s their responsibility to ensure that homeless people are not endangering their citizens. It is the responsibility of local leaders to fully fund their local law enforcement, because Dallas did not do that, AT&T is now moving out of Downtown Dallas," Abbott said.

Downtown Dallas residents weigh in

On Abbott's side:

Bill Abusaad, manager of the Crown Plaza Hotel in Downtown Dallas, says Abbott's recent comments about safety resonate with his experience. The manager says they run into issues "all the time."

Abusaad told FOX 4 that he's reached out to Mayor Eric Johnson to try to get relief from crime and problems associated with homelessness.

"I've been here for 15 years, and the bad thing is it's changing, but it's changing for the worse," Abusaad said.

On Comeaux's side:

Courtney Dinyarian, who works in the Renaissance Building, said she does feel safe.

"I think there's work to be done, mostly supporting the people who are homeless and need help. I walk around downtown and get lunch on my own and I never feel unsafe," Dinyarian said.

According to a study by Costar, Downtown Dallas has the highest vacancy rate in North Texas at 26.7 percent.

In addition to crime, the study blamed older office stock and expensive parking.

"It is expensive. I wish there were some more options for parking. And I also think that one of the drivers of AT&T moving is — you might blame it on city leadership or taxes or whatever you might say — but I think a big problem is the lack of affordable housing near the city. People are having to buy houses 45 minutes to an hour away so that they can afford homes for their family," Dinyarian said.