Police chase reaches 110mph, ends in crash in Dallas

article

The Brief A high-speed police chase began just after midnight in Grand Prairie when a driver on I-30 refused a traffic stop, leading officers on an eastbound pursuit that reached 110 mph. The chase ended in a dead-end in Dallas, where the suspect's vehicle was struck by a police unit as he attempted to turn around. The suspect, who claimed he didn't stop because he believed the car was uninsured, was taken to a hospital for unclear injuries and will face numerous charges.



A late-night police chase that began in Grand Prairie and reached speeds of 110 mph ended in Dallas early Friday morning, Grand Prairie police said.

What we know:

The incident began just after midnight when Grand Prairie police attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 30.

The driver refused to stop, initiating a high-speed pursuit eastbound on I-30, leaving Grand Prairie. The driver operated the vehicle erratically, reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph in an attempt to evade officers. Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist.

The chase concluded on East Neely Street in Dallas, where the driver turned into a dead-end. The driver attempted to turn his vehicle around, but a police unit struck the car.

Officers used a Taser to subdue the man and took him into custody. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention; the nature and cause of his injuries are unclear.

The other side:

Officers reported the suspect claimed he did not stop because he believed the vehicle he was driving was uninsured. He will face numerous charges, including evading arrest, upon his release from the hospital.

What we don't know:

The driver’s name has not yet been released by officials.