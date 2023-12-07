Dallas police officer involved in car crash

A Dallas police officer was involved in a crash in southeast Oak Cliff Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Camp Wisdom Road near University Hills Boulevard.

The Dallas Police Department said a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the police cruiser.

The police cruiser had minor damage. The other vehicle appeared to have more damage from the wreck.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The other driver was not injured.