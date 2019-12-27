Dallas police ask residents not to fire weapons, use fireworks on New Year’s Eve

article

Dallas police are once again asking the public to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

Police said Friday that the random gunfire is not only dangerous, but it’s illegal within the city limits.

“This is some serious stuff, you don't want to hurt anybody. It doesn't make any sense why people do that,” said DPD Sr. Cpl. DeMarquis Black.

A person could get up to one year behind bars if caught and prosecuted. If a deadly conduct charge is added, the potential sentence is two to 10 years.

Dallas police said it received 917 random gunfire calls on New Year’s Eve 2018 in a four hour period.

Police also asked people not to use fireworks. It’s illegal to use or possess fireworks in city limits. Police received 269 calls last year regarding fireworks.

Police said residents can call 911 or use the iWatchDallas app to report illegal activity surrounding the New Year’s holiday.