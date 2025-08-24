Dallas police approves cowboy hats in new uniform policy
What we know:
DALLAS - Dallas police officers are now approved to wear cowboy hats while on duty.
Local perspective:
The Dallas Police Department wrote in an Instagram post on their recruiting page, sharing photos of its Love Field Airport Unit rocking the new uniform additions.
"Our officers are now approved to wear cowboy hats on duty!"
The department has not specified whether the new uniform option will be limited to certain units or available to all officers.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the social media accounts of the Dallas Police Department.