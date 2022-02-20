Dallas PD vehicle struck by driver while blocking traffic on I-35
DALLAS - A Dallas Police Department squad car was struck while blocking traffic on I-35 early Sunday morning.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m., as an unoccupied DPD vehicle was blocking traffic in the left lane of I-35, near Camp Wisdom Road.
The vehicle had emergency lights on, when the driver of a black Chevy Malibu crashed into the police vehicle.
The driver of the Malibu was taken to a hospital out of precaution.
No further details were released about the driver and whether they would be charged with anything.
