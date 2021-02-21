Dallas PD officers, Good Samaritans help people get out of burning vehicle after Dallas crash

article

Some Dallas PD officers and Good Samaritans helped get people out of a burning vehicle following a crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m., along the service road of Highway 175 and St. Augustine Drive in Southeast Dallas.

Investigators found that the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado ran a red light at a high rate of speed and struck a Nissan Pathfinder.

Police said both vehicles burst into flames.

DPD officers and Good Samaritans braved the flames to help people get out of the Silverado.

A passenger was taken to Parkland Hospital in critical condition, while the driver, identified as 21-year-old Pablo Hernandez Martinez Jr., was also taken to Parkland. Another passenger was taken to another hospital.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department reports Martinez was later arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

The driver and four passengers in the Pathfinder were taken to a hospital. The driver was in stable condition, but the conditions of the passengers were not released.