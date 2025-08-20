Dallas PD K-9 heads home after heat-related hospitalization

article

The Brief A Dallas Police K-9 named Max was hospitalized for a heat-related illness. The illness happened during a suspect search in 103-degree weather. Max has made a "great recovery" and is returning home with his partner.



A Dallas Police Department K-9 unit is returning home Wednesday afternoon after his trip to the hospital for a heat-related illness.

K9 Max on the mend

Dallas PD K9 Max

The latest:

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas PD announced that K-9 Max has made a "great recovery" and is on the way home with his partner.

Dallas PD K-9 hospitalized

The backstory:

Max was helping officers search for multiple suspects on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Ferguson and Highland roads in Far East Dallas.

At some point during the search, he suffered a heat-related emergency and was rushed to the nearby Casa Linda Animal Clinic.

SKY 4 later followed a procession of police vehicles that appeared to be taking the dog to MedVet, which is an emergency veterinary hospital in Dallas.

The official high temperature at DFW Airport on Tuesday was 103 degrees, according to the FOX 4 Weather team.

What we don't know:

Dallas PD has not explained the exact heat-related illness Max was afflicted by.