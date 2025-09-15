Dallas pastor Frederick Haynes III to take leave for 'medical condition'

article

The Brief Frederick Haynes III, the senior pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church, is taking a leave of absence for surgery. Haynes, who has led the Dallas church for over 40 years, will have the church’s executive pastor assume his duties. The church has not provided any details on Haynes' medical condition or when he is expected to return.



The longtime pastor at Friendship West Baptist Church is taking time off to have surgery.

What we know:

The church announced on Sunday that Senior Pastor Frederick Haynes III has a medical condition. He will take a leave of absence to undergo surgery.

Haynes has served at the Dallas church for more than 40 years.

The executive pastor of the church will assume ministry responsibilities while Haynes is on leave.

What they're saying:

"While this is a personal challenge, I stand firm in my faith and have complete confidence in God’s healing power," Haynes said in a news release. "James 5:15 reminds us, ‘And the prayer of faith shall save the sick.’ I am profoundly grateful for your prayers, love, support, understanding, and respect for my privacy during this time, and I look forward to returning after my recovery."

What we don't know:

Friendship West Baptist Church did not provide any details about Haynes’ medical condition.

The church also has not said when he is expected to return.