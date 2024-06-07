Dallas kicks off Summer of Safety with two-day outdoor festival

article

The City of Dallas kicked off its Summer of Safety with a two-day outdoor festival at Old City Park.

"I think it's awesome. We live just a few blocks away. This green space has been underutilized for a while, so I think reviving it will be awesome," said Naima Hill.

Hill brought her 5-year-old son Kade.

Approximately 2,000 kids who are attending summer camps across Dallas County were bused to the free event.

"Here in the City of Dallas we believe in investing in our youth, making sure that they're learning, making sure that they're engaged but, more importantly, making sure that they are safe," said Dallas City Councilman Jesse Moreno.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The event is part of the third annual Summer Safety Program, designed to keep young people engaged during a time of year when crime historically goes up.

Parks and Rec is leading the way. Centers are open with different activities.

City spray centers are available for family play, aquatic centers will be open for kids to learn to swim and all-access passes will give families free admission to all museums in the city.

Nedra Robertson, who brought her two grandkids to the fesitval, loves the community outreach.

"For the kids that are lower income, it helps them see new things, experience new things," she said.

Carnival rides, games, bounce houses, food trucks and entertainment.

The horses were a big hit.

"She is about 15 years old. She's a super sweet horse, I use her for lessons," said Kylar Birkenfeld of River Ranch.

The Flores family found out about the city-sponsored event on Instagram.

"It's the summer, so I'm just trying to do something with my kids. Even though it's hot, it's nice. It's a free event for the community," said Melissa Flores.

Her sons, Juan and Julian, summed it up in two words.

"It's fun," they said.

The festival is open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Now that Old City Park is under the care of the Dallas Park and Rec Department, Councilman Moreno says residents will see more programs like this throughout the calendar year.