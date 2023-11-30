The Dallas Open is moving to Frisco.

The high-level tennis tournament, which has been held at Southern Methodist University, will soon be hosted at the Ford Center at The Star.

The tournament was recently upgraded to an ATP 500 level tournament, which will bring big names in tennis to the Metroplex.

The Jones family says this was part of their vision for the Dallas Cowboys' newer facilities.

"When we built AT&T Stadium, and we built The Star we had a vision that we would become the epicenter of sports and entertainment. We knew that if we built first-class facilities we would attract world-class events," said Charlotte Jones, the Dallas Cowboys' Chief Brand Officer.

The tournament will be held at SMU one more year before moving to The Star in 2025.