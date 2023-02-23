Dallas officers take part in de-escalation training thanks to Sen. John Cornyn’s new law

article

Texas Sen. John Cornyn was in Dallas to praise a new grant that will make de-escalation training more widely available.

Sen. Cornyn and Dallas leaders observed Dallas Police Department cadets and current officers take part in the training Wednesday.

The senator wrote the Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act which was signed into law in December.

Denton votes to end low-level marijuana citations & arrests. Police are doing it anyway.

Now, $124 million in federal funding is available to law enforcement agencies and mental health advocacy groups for training on techniques that can help resolve conflicts peacefully and without physical confrontation or injuries.

During a roundtable discussion, Cornyn, local law enforcement, and civic and community leaders talked about what else needs to be done.

What you should know about education savings accounts, the voucher-like program championed by Gov. Greg Abbott

"I think it’s really about two words. Respect – respect for the men and women in blue and respect for the community they serve. And trust, which comes from mutual respect," Sen. Cornyn said.

Cornyn said he saw the need for the training after the death of George Floyd when discussions increased about improving the relationship between law enforcement and the community.