Dallas officers involved in separate crashes overnight Friday

Dallas police are investigating two crashes involving police vehicles overnight Friday.

The first crash happened just after 10 p.m., at the intersection of Westmoreland Road and Gannon Lane.

Police said a 58-year-old man was driving westbound on Gannon, when he struck the Dallas PD squad car.

The driver and the two officers inside the squad car were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No charges are expected as a result of the crash.

Hours later, just before 4 a.m., a car slammed into a Dallas police squad car in Deep Ellum.

Police are looking into whether the driver of the car ran a red light at Hall and Canton streets.

No one was hurt in that crash.