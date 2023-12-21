Dallas North Tollway to be expanded into Prosper, Celina

The North Texas Tollway Authority approved an extension of the Dallas North Tollway into Dallas-Fort Worth's northern suburbs.

The NTTA's Board of Directors unanimously approved construction contracts for the DNT from US 380 to FM 428, through Prosper and Celina.

They won't waste much time beginning construction.

The project gets underway in the spring of 2024 and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of 2027.

The construction is known as Phase 4A.

Plans for Phase 4B from FM 428 to Country Rd. 60 are also in the works.

Source: NTTA

"We are excited to expand the DNT, a backbone of North Texas, to provide travel options to new communities," said NTTA Assistant Executive Director of Infrastructure Elizabeth Mow in a statement. "History has shown, where NTTA roads go, economic development and prosperity soon follow."

The approximately six-mile extension of the DNT will have three main lanes in each direction.

Earlier this year, the NTTA wrapped up construction on the main lane bridges over US 380.

Currently, there is work underway to expand the tollway between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco.