1 dead following overnight crash on Dallas North Tollway

article

One person is dead after a crash that shut down part of the Dallas North Tollway early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes, near Forest Lane.

Dallas police said two cars collided.

One person involved in the crash was rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released any details of if any other people were hurt in the crash.

The tollway was shut down while crews investigated and cleared the scene, but it reopened about three hours later.