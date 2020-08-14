Dallas Museum of Art reopens, other museums opening soon

Some Downtown Dallas museums that have been closed for months are reopening.

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum opened back up Friday morning.

Dr. Mark Castro, the curator of Latin art at the Dallas Museum of Art, said at first the facility will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 25% capacity.

There will be timed tickets, social distancing markers and hand sanitizer stations. Guests will also be required to wear masks.

General admission is free with help in part from a private grand and a federal PPP loan.

There are also plans to open the Nasher Sculpture Center next Thursday. The Sixth Floor Museum and the Crow Museum of Asian Art will open in September.

So far, no plans have been announced for the Perot Museum.

