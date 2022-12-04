Dallas Museum of Art reopens after closing for threat
DALLAS - The Dallas Museum of Art and garage will be closed on Sunday until 2 p.m.
The museum posted about the closure on its social media platforms on Sunday afternoon.
The museum says they received notification about a threat against their facilities on Sunday morning.
Dallas police were called in to search the building.
DPD issued an all clear around 12:30 p.m.
The museum will reopen at 2 p.m.
The DMA thanked the Dallas Police Department and its staff for their work.