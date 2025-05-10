2 killed, 1 injured after motorcycle loses control, DPD says

article

The Brief A motorcycle driver and a child were killed after the driver lost control and crashed Saturday evening. The crash happened in the 3200 block of Lancaster Road around 6 p.m. A second child was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.



A motorcycle driver and a young child were killed after the driver lost control of his motorcycle and crashed Saturday evening, Dallas police said.

What we know:

Police responded to the 3200 block of Lancaster Road around 6 p.m. Saturday for an accident.

Dallas police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed, hitting two children, both under the age of 10.

The driver and one of the children died at the scene. The other child was taken to an area hospital.

What we don't know:

Police were not able to provide and update on the injured child's condition.

The victims' identities have not been released.