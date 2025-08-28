Dallas mom intentionally left toddler in hot car, police say

article

The Brief Investigators believe 27-year-old Vanessa Esquivel knowingly left her 15-month-old child in a car without air conditioning for over two hours on a day when it was 95 degrees outside. Esquivel is now charged with the toddler's murder. Police called the toddler's death "intentional."



A 27-year-old woman from Dallas is facing a murder charge after Frisco police said she intentionally left her 15-month-old child in a hot vehicle.

Frisco Hot Car Death

What we know:

The toddler died in Frisco sometime after 2 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Police said they were called to Medical City Plano to investigate the child’s death.

They now believe Vanessa Esquivel knowingly left the 15-month-old in a vehicle without air conditioning for over two hours while she was at work in the 3200 block of Preston Road.

The temperature outside was 95 degrees that day.

Esquivel was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with murder. She was booked into the Collin County jail and her bond amount was set at $250,000.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Police said there was probable cause that Esquivel intentionally left the child in the car, which injured/endangered the child. That's a felony.

But because the child died, police said Esquivel;s actions met the statutory regulation of murder.

What we don't know:

The toddler’s name and gender have not yet been released.

Police haven’t released any details about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death or a possible motive.

What's next:

If convicted, Esquivel could face up to life in prison.