Dallas mom intentionally left toddler in hot car, police say
FRISCO, Texas - A 27-year-old woman from Dallas is facing a murder charge after Frisco police said she intentionally left her 15-month-old child in a hot vehicle.
What we know:
The toddler died in Frisco sometime after 2 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Police said they were called to Medical City Plano to investigate the child’s death.
They now believe Vanessa Esquivel knowingly left the 15-month-old in a vehicle without air conditioning for over two hours while she was at work in the 3200 block of Preston Road.
The temperature outside was 95 degrees that day.
Esquivel was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with murder. She was booked into the Collin County jail and her bond amount was set at $250,000.
What they're saying:
Police said there was probable cause that Esquivel intentionally left the child in the car, which injured/endangered the child. That's a felony.
But because the child died, police said Esquivel;s actions met the statutory regulation of murder.
What we don't know:
The toddler’s name and gender have not yet been released.
Police haven’t released any details about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death or a possible motive.
What's next:
If convicted, Esquivel could face up to life in prison.
