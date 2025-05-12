Dallas ME identifies 2 men who drowned at Joe Pool Lake

article

The Brief The bodies of two men were recovered from Joe Pool Lake on Sunday morning. A witness says the men fell from a boat on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface. The witness says the two men were not wearing life vests.



The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two men who drowned in Joe Pool Lake after falling off a boat on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Pool Lake Drownings

The Latest:

The men have been identified as 23-year-old Koby Anthony Daniels and 33-year-old Guy Duvonte Hamilton.

The backstory:

The Grand Prairie Fire Department says their dive team responded to a report of two possible drownings just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness told officials that two men fell off a boat and were not wearing life vests. They did not resurface.

The dive team searched until dark and resumed operations on Sunday morning. The dive team found the bodies around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.