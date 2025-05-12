Expand / Collapse search

Dallas ME identifies 2 men who drowned at Joe Pool Lake

Published  May 12, 2025 7:49am CDT
Ellis County
The Brief

    • The bodies of two men were recovered from Joe Pool Lake on Sunday morning.
    • A witness says the men fell from a boat on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface.
    • The witness says the two men were not wearing life vests.

JOE POOL LAKE, Texas - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two men who drowned in Joe Pool Lake after falling off a boat on Saturday afternoon.

The Latest:

The men have been identified as 23-year-old Koby Anthony Daniels and 33-year-old Guy Duvonte Hamilton.

The backstory:

The Grand Prairie Fire Department says their dive team responded to a report of two possible drownings just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness told officials that two men fell off a boat and were not wearing life vests. They did not resurface.

The dive team searched until dark and resumed operations on Sunday morning. The dive team found the bodies around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Grand Prairie Fire Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

