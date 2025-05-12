Dallas ME identifies 2 men who drowned at Joe Pool Lake
JOE POOL LAKE, Texas - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two men who drowned in Joe Pool Lake after falling off a boat on Saturday afternoon.
Joe Pool Lake Drownings
The Latest:
The men have been identified as 23-year-old Koby Anthony Daniels and 33-year-old Guy Duvonte Hamilton.
The backstory:
The Grand Prairie Fire Department says their dive team responded to a report of two possible drownings just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A witness told officials that two men fell off a boat and were not wearing life vests. They did not resurface.
The dive team searched until dark and resumed operations on Sunday morning. The dive team found the bodies around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Grand Prairie Fire Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.