Dallas mayor launches new student employment program

article

The mayor of Dallas is determined to create more summer jobs for young people in the city.

A new youth employment program called Dallas Works builds on the mayor’s annual internship program.

Many large and small companies, as well as non-profit organizations, are part of the effort. About 1,500 hopeful students have already signed up.

"Our police department has told us that recent violence is in part being driven by gang activity. Those in gangs have been exposed to violence, and have too little to do outside of school,” Mayor Eric Johnson said.

For more information about the program, visit dallassummerjobs.org.