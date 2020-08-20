Dallas mayor hosts back to school fair as other districts kick off a new year

article

The 24th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair is happening this week at Fair Park. But like so many other things, it will look a lot different this year.

The walk-up event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday. The drive-thru option is Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families must show the confirmation code they received when they pre-registered to get school supplies.

Students must live in the city of Dallas or attend a Dallas ISD school to qualify for the free supplies.

Meanwhile, at least 15 more school districts in our area started the school year Thursday. Six of those districts will begin with only online learning.

They include districts like Highland Park, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Northwest, Ennis and Midlothian.

Advertisement

Lipan ISD was going to start the year with some students in class but changed to only online learning earlier this week because of COVID-19 cases that affected students and staff members.

All six districts plan to have in-person classes starting on Sept. 8

The nine districts giving families a choice between online and in-person learning include Red Oak, Bridgeport, Weatherford, Alvord and Caddo Mills.

BACK TO SCHOOL: School district start dates/delays

Whether it’s back to school in person or online, FOX 4 wants to see your photos. Share them on Facebook or Twitter using #Ready4School and you may see them on TV.