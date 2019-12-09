Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson focuses on reducing violent crime during first state of the city address

article

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson put a heavy focus on reducing violent crime during his inaugural state of the city address on Monday.

The mayor's speech comes just days after a blunt letter he sent to the city manager demanding police craft a plan to reduce violent crimes. He wants the plan by the end of the year.

Mayor Johnson said homicide numbers in Dallas are at a 10-year high.

Following the address, Johnson added that the safety of residents and visitors is his priority and he needs concrete answers.

"I'm asking for a plan to be presented and I'm asking for transparency in the information so that we can tell that the plan is working and whether or not we're moving towards the reduction that's stated in the plan,” Johnson said.

The mayor said he would also work to improve the city's workforce, fight corruption, use hard data to make decisions on spending and improve civility at city hall.