Dallas mayor Eric Johnson to speak at 2024 Republican National Convention

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson will be among the speakers at next week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Johnson announced he was switching parties from a Democrat to a Republican in September of last year.

Prior to being elected the mayor of Dallas in 2019, Johnson represented Dallas in the Texas Legislature for nine years as a Democrat.

The mayor of Dallas is a nonpartisan position.

Johnson announced the switch after he was sworn in for his second term in June.

A recall effort against the mayor failed.

Johnson is the only Republican mayor of the nation's 10 largest cities.

He was widely embraced by the party after making the switch and is now the head of the Republican Mayors Association.

Johnson was included in a list of speakers released by the RNC and the Trump campaign.

Other Texas leaders include Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo), U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Seguin) and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Houston).

Cruz was booed by the crowd at the 2016 RNC for refusing to endorse Trump.

Other celebrities to speak at the convention include former FOX News host Tucker Carlson, reality star Savannah Chrisley, UFC CEO Dana White and influencer Amber Rose.

The event will be held from July 15-18, with former president Donald Trump expected to accept the Republican Party's nomination for president.