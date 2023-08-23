There were some theatrics Wednesday at Dallas City Council during a debate about city taxes.

The mayor used a colorful comparison to argue the city's finances will sink under a bloated budget if residential taxpayers are not given real relief.

The majority of his colleagues were not persuaded to act right away.

The mayor implored his colleagues around the horseshoe at city hall to take a bold stand that would lower the average homeowner's tax bill, despite increasing home values. However, the majority of city council members opted to keep the higher tax rate for now.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson took dramatic liberties to put a discussion about taxes in a different light, comparing the city of Dallas to The Titanic.

"By the time they saw the iceberg, it was too late to turn the ship around," he said. "This is us, the city of Dallas, floating along. Property tax is an iceberg. We can't tax people the way they have been and expect them to stay. We have too many options where they can get a better deal."

Featured article

In line with the mayor's concern, Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn called out what she says is the city's game of lowering the city's tax rate only for people to still get sticker shock in the mail from soaring property values.

"As each of you ran for election three months ago, I believe every returning member touted that they reduced taxes. But you didn't. We haven't reduced taxes in the four years I've served," she said.

Mendelsohn said in her four years in office, the city's budget has ballooned by nearly 30%, higher than the rate of inflation or population growth.

"The budget we inherited was $3.6 billion. Now, four years later, $4.6 billion," she said. "We are talking about a $1 billion increase over four years. To our homeowners and business owners, thanks a billion. But have you had enough?"

Mendelson proposed a rate that would lower the median homeowner's tax bill by $84.

But in the end, the majority of the council sided with the more wait-and-see approach from Councilman Adam Bazaldua.

"I do not agree with doing this today," he said.

Bazaldua proposed sticking with the rate the Dallas city manager proposed for now. That rate would mean a $65 increase for the median homeowner.

"We can always go down. Sounds like there is an appetite to go down," he said. "I know my constituents want me to oversee what those cuts look like. Make sure impact won't disproportionately impact a community that has been under-invested in for the history of our city."