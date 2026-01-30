Dallas Mavs retire Mark Aguirre’s No. 24 jersey
DALLAS - A Mavericks legend now has his jersey hanging in the rafters of the American Airlines Center.
What we know:
Mark Aguirre’s No. 24 jersey was retired on Thursday night.
The Mavericks drafted Aguirre as the top overall pick in 1981. He spent eight seasons with the team before he was traded to the Pistons.
He retired as a three-time NBA All-Star.
What they're saying:
Aguirre got emotional during the halftime ceremony.
"Dallas, I want to thank you for letting us represent you in the great NBA. Dallas is an incredible city, and you gave us the pleasure of putting on that uniform and representing you," the former Mavs forward said.
By the numbers:
Only four other players have had the honor of having their jerseys retired by the Mavs: No. 12 Derek Harper, No. 15 Brad Davis, No. 22 Rolando Blackman, and No. 41 Dirk Nowitzki.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Sports team and Thursday night's jersey retirement ceremony.