Dallas Mavs retire Mark Aguirre’s No. 24 jersey

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks retired Mark Aguirre's No. 24 jersey during a ceremony at the American Airlines Center on Thursday night. Aguirre was the first overall pick in franchise history and earned three All-Star nods during his eight seasons with the team. He becomes only the fifth player in team history to have his number retired, joining legends like Dirk Nowitzki and Rolando Blackman.



A Mavericks legend now has his jersey hanging in the rafters of the American Airlines Center.

What we know:

Mark Aguirre’s No. 24 jersey was retired on Thursday night.

The Mavericks drafted Aguirre as the top overall pick in 1981. He spent eight seasons with the team before he was traded to the Pistons.

He retired as a three-time NBA All-Star.

What they're saying:

Aguirre got emotional during the halftime ceremony.

"Dallas, I want to thank you for letting us represent you in the great NBA. Dallas is an incredible city, and you gave us the pleasure of putting on that uniform and representing you," the former Mavs forward said.

By the numbers:

Only four other players have had the honor of having their jerseys retired by the Mavs: No. 12 Derek Harper, No. 15 Brad Davis, No. 22 Rolando Blackman, and No. 41 Dirk Nowitzki.