Dallas Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki named Grand Marshal of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has been named this year's Grand Marshal of this weekend's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade is returning after the pandemic forced it to be canceled the past two years.

Nowitzki's jersey #41 was retired by the Mavericks earlier this year. And since it's the 41st annual parade, local leaders say it was fitting to have Nowitzki on board to celebrate the return of one of the largest events in Dallas.

"I'm excited! While I played, I never really had the chance to come out and enjoy the parade. So this is my first time going and what a fitting way, the 41st year. So I'm excited!" he said. "It's great to be a part of this amazing parade and hopefully it won't be too cold, and we are all able to enjoy the festivities. But there's really no planning so far on my end going into it. I'm going to enjoy and have some fun and be myself."

More than 125,000 people are expected to attend the St. Patrick's Parade along Greenville Avenue this Saturday.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. followed by a block party and a concert.