Dallas Mavericks holding watch party at AAC on Thursday

Dallas Mavericks fans will be rooting on the team from the American Airlines Center on Thursday night even though the game is in Boston.

A watch party is being held at the AAC for the first game of the NBA Finals.

Fans will be able to watch the game on the Jumbotron. There will also be face painting, free giveaways and more.

Tickets cost $10 and all proceeds will go to the Mavs Foundation.

Parking for the event is free.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game.

A watch party will also be held on Sunday, June 9 for Game 2.