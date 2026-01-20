Dallas Mavericks narrow search for new arena to two sites

article

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly narrowed their search for a new home to two locations in Dallas city limits.

What we know:

Mavs CEO Rick Welts told the Dallas Morning News the team has focused on two locations for a new stadium for the team.

One would be downtown, although the exact location was not revealed. The area where Dallas City Hall currently resides is an option, but the city has not yet decided if they will demolish the iconic structure.

The other location would be where Valley View Mall once stood on Preston Road and I-35. That land contains 110 acres, which would be more than enough to build the entertainment district the team envisions with a new arena.

The news comes as the Mavs are in litigation with their American Airlines co-tenant, the Dallas Stars, over the future of their current arena.

What's next:

Welts said the team is hoping for a decision around July 1 on the location of the arena. A decision was originally planned for March.

"But a lot of that is out of our control, out of the city’s control. I’ve been out there saying first quarter [of the year] before. We are not going to make first quarter. Another two or three months after that," Welts said.

"We want to open in 2031. That means we’re on the clock. Sounds like a long time, but for a 50-acre mixed-use entertainment district, an arena, public gathering places, we’re on the clock."

What they're saying:

The Mavericks confirmed the accuracy of the DMN report but declined to add more when asked for comment.