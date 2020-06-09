Dallas Mavericks host public forum with police, local leaders to discuss systematic racism

article

The Dallas Mavericks held a Courageous Conversation Forum outside the American Airlines Center as the death of George Floyd’s death has prompted global discussions about systemic racism.

About 200 people took part in Tuesday’s socially-distanced event on Victory Plaza with Mavs owner Mark Cuban and CEO Cynt Marshall leading the way.

The two-hour event was divided into three different discussions with the purpose of having meaningful dialogue about the disparities facing the African American community.

Cuban and Marshall say this is just the beginning.

“It's going to take time. And hopefully in two years, we will still be having conversations,” Cuban said. “But every single day, there will be more and more people to truly understand what's happening in minority communities.”

“We use this arena to bring people, and all kinds of people come to our arena,” Marshall said. “So what better place and what better organization than us to do. It's what we do for a living.”

Guest speakers included Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall and other members of the Mavs organization.