Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall retiring at the end of this year

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall will retire at the end of this year.

Marshall joined the organization in March 2018, becoming the first Black female CEO in NBA history.

She was hired by former Mavericks Governor Mark Cuban after allegations of sexual harassment throughout the organization became public.

Cuban called hiring Marshall one of the smartest decisions he's ever made.

"Under Cynt’s leadership, the organization built a foundation of trust, and fostered a culture rooted in transparency, respect, and accountability," said the Mavericks in a news release. "Her dedication to creating a more equitable workplace has garnered national attention and established the Mavericks as a role model for businesses across the sports industry and beyond."

The organization credited Marshall with efforts to strengthen the Mavs' connection to the community and the Girls Empowered by Mavericks program, which encourages young girls and women to be physically active.

Marshall's final day with the organization will be December 31, 2024.

She will remain as a consultant for the team through 2025.

The change comes just months after Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the Mavericks to Miriam Adelson and her son-in-law Patrick Dumont, who now serves as the Mavericks' Governor.

"Cynt has always gone above and beyond in everything she has done, and her leadership of the Dallas Mavericks is no exception. She is an indelible fixture in the history of this franchise, and we are eternally grateful. The positive impact she has had here will be felt for a very long time," said Dumont in a statement.

Prior to becoming CEO of the Mavericks, Marshall worked in a leadership role at AT&T.