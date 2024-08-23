Dallas Mavericks, Bally Sports' parent company reach agreement to end TV deal

The Dallas Mavericks and Diamond Sports Group, the company that owns Bally Sports, reached an agreement to end its TV deal before the 2024-2025 season.

A filing in bankruptcy court on Friday shows that both the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans will be dropped from Bally Sports networks, pending approval.

As part of the agreement, the Mavericks and Pelicans will have to pay back money spent by Diamond Sports Group for the 2024-2025 season.

The Mavericks' agreement with Bally ran through the end of the 2029-2030 season.

"We have reached a new agreement with Diamond Sports Group for the 2024-25 season in which Diamond RSNs will telecast local games for 13 NBA teams. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans declined to continue distributing their games on Diamond RSNs and will share more details soon on how to watch games for the upcoming season in their respective markets. This new agreement is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court," read a statement from the NBA.

The Mavs have not announced how they plan to broadcast local games. The team is scheduled to play 30 national TV games.

If approved, the agreement could put an end to the team's bankruptcy struggles with Diamond Sports Group, which filed for bankruptcy in March 2023.

The Dallas Stars, who also ended an agreement with Diamond Sports Group, announced earlier this year that they are launching a free streaming service called VICTORY+.

The service, available to Stars fans in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, is expected to launch in September 2024.

The Dallas Mavericks regular season begins on October 24 against the San Antonio Spurs.