Dallas Market Hall could be demolished for data center project

The Brief Dallas city zoning records show that Dallas Market Hall could be demolished to make way for a data center campus. Officials for Dallas Market Center say they've stopped booking events at Market Hall as they evaluate the future of the space. Dallas Market Hall has been open since 1960 and has hosted presidential visits, concerts, consumer shows and more.



A data center development in Dallas could spell the end for a longtime public event center.

Dallas data center project

What we know:

In January, Crow Holdings announced a 40-acre data center campus to be built in the Stemmons corridor of Dallas.

The data center would be five stories and would have a capacity of 245 megawatts, and would be built on a vacant portion of the property.

"The campus will be designed from the inside out to support a wide range of power densities, high-efficiency cooling technologies, and Tier III electrical redundancy."

Crow Holdings is partnering with CleanArc Data Centers, an Arlington-based company, to build the project.

Dallas Market Hall

New Dallas city zoning records show that the project would stretch onto where the Dallas Market Hall building currently stands.

City zoning records show requests to confirm the property's zoning filed in April and July. An active building permit remains valid through Dec. 2027 for the site.

The site is zoned as "MU-3", a mixed-use designation that could be built without Dallas City Council approval.

The backstory:

Dallas Market Hall opened in 1960, and has hosted many public events in the years since.

Presidential visits, concerts, trade and consumer shows, and more have all come and gone through the building's doors.

However, leaders from Dallas Market Center, which operates separately from Dallas Market Hall, say they've been winding down operations at the building.

What they're saying:

"Dallas Market Center stopped booking future events at Market Hall months ago as strategic redevelopment options are evaluated," Dallas Market Center Senior Vice President Cole Daugherty, tells FOX 4's Casey Stegall.

Both Crow Holdings and CleanArc declined to comment for this story.

What's next:

The first 70 megawatts at the data center are expected to go online in late 2027, although no construction timeline has been released.