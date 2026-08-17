Dallas man charged in off-duty officer-involved shooting; arrest affidavit released

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The Brief A Dallas man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting an off-duty Arlington police officer early Sunday. The victim underwent surgery for serious bodily injuries after being shot in the stomach. The specific reason why the two men agreed to meet remains unclear as detectives were unable to immediately interview the injured officer.



A Dallas man faces a second-degree felony charge after allegedly shooting an off-duty Arlington police officer during a meeting early Sunday morning, according to police records.

Off-duty officer shot

What we know:

Darriyous Johunkin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting, which happened around 5 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pentagon Parkway.

According to an arrest affidavit, police officers initially spotted a white Dodge Charger run a stop sign near Groveview Drive and South Westmoreland Road. After officers sounded their air horn, the driver stopped and identified himself as Adrian Abner, an off-duty police officer with the Arlington Police Department.

Abner told officers he had been shot in the stomach. He placed his handgun in a bag, handed it over to the officers, and was rushed to Methodist Central Hospital, where he underwent surgery for serious bodily injury.

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While officers were at the scene, Johunkin returned to the location and told police he was involved in the shooting following an earlier family dispute.

During an interview at Dallas Police Headquarters, Johunkin told detectives that he and Abner had agreed to meet via text message. Johunkin claimed Abner shot at him first and that he returned fire, striking Abner in the stomach. It is unclear if there was evidence that Abner fired a weapon.

Investigators charged Johunkin after evidence at the scene supported his involvement in the shooting. Detectives were unable to immediately interview Abner due to his medical state and surgery.

Johunkin was booked into the Dallas County Jail without incident.

What we don't know:

The arrest affidavit for Johunkin did not mention why the two were meeting.