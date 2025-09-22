Dallas man admits to fatal hit-and-run after police find damaged vehicle

article

The Brief A Dallas man has been arrested and charged with murder after confessing to intentionally hitting and killing a man with his car. The suspect, Marko Chavez, 22, initially lied to police about how his car was damaged but later admitted he became angry and drove his car into the victim. Chavez has been booked into the Dallas County Jail, and his bail has not yet been set.



Dallas police arrested Marko Chavez, 22, on a murder warrant after he confessed to intentionally hitting a man with his car on Sept. 20.

Chavez's arrest follows an investigation into the death of 26-year-old Calan Gilbert, who was found dead on Donald Street in Dallas. The arrest affidavit stated that at approximately 6 a.m., Gilbert, who was walking in the street, was hit by an orange 2014 Nissan 370 with a Texas license plate. The driver left the scene.

A witness discovered Gilbert's body at 9:13 a.m., and he was pronounced dead shortly after by Dallas Fire Rescue. The police found an orange car bumper near the scene. FLOCK camera data showed an orange Nissan 370 in the area around the time of the incident.

The investigation led police to Chavez after his father reported his son had taken his damaged orange Nissan 370 to a repair shop. The vehicle was missing its front bumper and had damage to the windshield and frame.

During a video-recorded interview, Chavez initially claimed the damage was caused by a loose tire on the freeway. However, he later confessed that he became angry after seeing Gilbert. He believed his girlfriend, who he was picking up, was with her ex-boyfriend Gilbert at a party, according to the affidavit. Chavez told police he saw Gilbert running in the street after his girlfriend got into his car, and drove his car into him, striking him. Chavez said Gilbert's body hit his windshield, and he then left the scene with his girlfriend. He told police he did not look back and drove home.

According to the affidavit, investigators found text messages from Gilbert and Chavez's girlfriend from the night before the party.

The girlfriend said she remembered the text messages, but did not remember if she actually went to the party. During the party, text messages were exchanged between her and Chavez. Chavez accused her of being at the party with Gilbert. The girlfriend sent her live location to Chavez. She told police she didn't remember any of those messages.

Police say Chavez's girlfriend's driver's license was in Gilbert's wallet when his body was found.

Chavez's mother told police she was on the phone with him when it happened. Gilbert told his mother the girlfriend was leaving the party with an unknown person in a red vehicle. His mother heard someone running, vehicle engine sounds, and movement through gravel. Gilbert then did not respond to his mother on the phone.

Chavez's confession, along with text messages between him and his girlfriend, and the damage to his vehicle, led authorities to believe he was involved in Gilbert's murder.

Chavez was arrested on Sept. 21 and booked into the Dallas County Jail. His bail has not been set.