Dallas man accused of shooting 2 men in the back of their heads arrested

A Dallas man is facing a capital murder charge after being accused of shooting and killing two people in December, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Capital Murder in Dallas

The backstory:

Dallas Police were called to the Pleasant Grove area on Dec. 13, 2024, just before 10 p.m. about a vehicle driving in the front yard of a house in the 3800 block of Academy Dr.

When officers arrived, they found two men inside the vehicle that had been shot.

Dallas Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced both men dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, suspect information was not released.

Arrest of Brandon Greer

More than three months later, Dallas Police say 40-year-old Brandon Greer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Task Force.

Greer is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation

According to the arrest affidavit for Greer, 40-year-old Jesus Rodriguez and Isidro Soriano, no age given, were "shot in the back of their heads and left to die."

Court documents say Rodriguez was supposed to meet Greer on Dec. 13. A detective says there were multiple calls and texts between the two, discussing the meetup.

The arrest affidavit says the investigators believe Greer was in the backseat of Rodriguez's vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The affidavit notes the vehicle was packed with tools, clothing and other items, and there were only three seats available for someone to sit in. The victims were sitting in the front two seats, leaving only the rear passenger seat open, the affidavit notes.

The affidavit also states cell phone data was used to determine the locations of those involved.

What's next:

The case will go before a grand jury to see if they believe there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Because this is a capital murder case, the prosecution can decide to seek the death penalty, if it does go to trial.