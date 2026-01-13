Dallas Love Field fire alarm triggers terminal evacuation

article

The Brief The Dallas Love Field terminal was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon because of a fire alarm. Travelers were allowed back inside the airport and operations have since resumed, but delays are now expected. The cause of the alarm remains under investigation.



The terminal was evacuated at Dallas Love Field on Tuesday afternoon because of a fire alarm.

Although firefighters found no smoke or flames, the incident may cause some delays for travelers throughout the evening.

Love Field Evacuated

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters responded to a fire alarm triggered at the airport around 2:10 p.m. The initial report mentioned "overheating equipment."

When the firefighters arrived, they discovered the alarm was triggered by "an unspecified malfunction within an HVAC unit." However, they checked out the unit and found no evidence of a fire or smoke.

Love Field officials confirmed the airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution.

Images from SKY 4 showed no visible signs of a fire, but a large crowd of people could be seen waiting outside for the "all clear."

Image 1 of 7 ▼

People were allowed back inside the building, and the TSA screening queue reopened around 3 p.m., according to airport officials.

The cause of the alarm is still under investigation.

Flight Delays

Dig deeper:

Although firefighters found no danger at the airport, the incident may lead to some travel delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration also listed a ground stop at Love Field through 4 p.m. due to "other."

"Passengers may experience delays during security screening, so please be patient. Thank you for your understanding," the airport announced on social media.